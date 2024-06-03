Team Luna Azul of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema has won the maiden edition of the Kofi A. Tawiah Good Citizenship Challenge.

The competition was opened to students in Upper Primary to Senior High Schools across Ghana, requiring them to engage in transformative community service initiatives. The goal is to develop essential character traits in young people through service learning and to promote good citizenship among students and young people.

International Community School (ICS-Kumasi) came second, while Sunflower School in Accra also placed third.

Team Luna Azul embarked on an initiative aimed at supporting children with special educational needs, providing resources for quality education that meets their unique needs. The project also aimed to create awareness and promote social inclusion and acceptance.

The team from International Community School [Kumasi] also undertook a school reading support initiative aimed at improving the reading abilities of some students at Adjamesu A.M.E Zion Primary School.

The project’s sustainability involved providing an innovative mobile library made from an old poly tank to offer reading materials for the students.

Sunflower School’s project focused on the provision of immediate relief items and supplies to some affected victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage. By making a real-life difference in the lives of others, this initiative reinforced essential character values such as compassion, determination and collaboration among the students and everyone involved.

Prizes

As the winning team, Luna Azul received a cash prize of GH¢15,000, while the second-placed team got Ghc10,000 and the third-placed team received Ghc5,000. Additionally, each winning team was awarded a plaque of excellence. A portion of the cash prize is allocated towards community service initiatives. All the other teams who participated were duly recognised for taking part in the challenge.

The awards were presented at short ceremonies at the respective schools of the winning teams.

Speaking after the award presentation, Dr. Charles Yeboah, the founder of International Community School, emphasized the need for schools to consciously instil positive character values in their students and staff.

Mrs. Eliz Dadson, the Principal of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College expressed her profound appreciation to the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation for providing such an opportunity for students to rise up to the challenge of impacting their communities. She also encouraged the students to take advantage of future contests and participate in them.

All the winning teams expressed their excitement and gratitude for being recognised for their community service initiatives.

Impact of the contest.

Mrs. Maria Abalo Bankas, the Head of Programmes of the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation shared briefly on the idea behind this transformative challenge. She mentioned that the challenge is an annual contest to honour the generous life of Mr. Kofi Abrompa Tawiah (of blessed memory) the founder of the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation and his inspiring contribution to character education in Ghana.

Participating in the Kofi A. Tawiah Good Citizenship Challenge gave students the chance to contribute to their communities by identifying problems and taking initiatives to address them. The challenge rekindled the spirit of volunteerism and community service among students, raising awareness of social issues and taking actions to help solve them. It also provided opportunities for students to put their character into practice, reinforcing the development of important values for good citizenship.

Mrs. Abalo Bankas expressed her deep appreciation to all the teams for making this maiden edition a successful one.

The Kofi A. Tawiah Good Citizenship Challenge has successfully empowered students to become active change-makers in their communities, fostering the spirit of volunteerism and social responsibility. As we look forward to future editions, we are reminded that the true measure of success lies not in winning, but in the lasting difference we make in our communities. Congratulations to all participants, and may this challenge continue to inspire a new generation of leaders and change-makers in Ghana and beyond.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital