In the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2023, Ghana’s major ports, Tema and Takoradi, have shown concerning standings, with Tema Port ranked 376th out of 405 ports globally, while Takoradi Port ranked 274th.

Tema Port’s overall rank at 376 out of 405 ports globally and Takoradi Port’s rank at 274 represent declines from their standings in the 2022 edition of the report.

In 2022, Tema Port overall was ranked 205th, and Takoradi Port was ranked 245th out of 348 ports included in the Container Port Performance Index.

These low rankings underscore the urgent need for improvements in port infrastructure and operations to enhance Ghana’s trade efficiency and economic growth.

The top-ranked container ports in the CPPI 2023 are Yangshan Port (China) in first place, followed by the Port of Salalah (Oman) in second place, retaining their ranking from the CPPI 2022.

Third place in the CPPI 2023 is occupied by the port of Cartagena, up from 5th place in the CPPI 2022, whilst Tangier Mediterranean retains its 4th place ranking.

Tanjung Pelepas improved one position to 5th, Ningbo moved up from 12th in 2022 to 7th in 2023, and Port Said moved from 16th to 10th in 2023. Ports moving in the other direction in the top ten: Khalifa port falls from 3rd position in 2022 to 29th position in CPPI 2023. Hamad Port which fell from 8th in 2022 to 11th in 2023.

Ports play a crucial role in facilitating international trade, and their performance can significantly impact the economic development of a country.

The low ranking of Tema Port and Takoradi Ports highlights areas where improvements can boost the port’s capacity and efficiency, ensuring it can better serve the growing demands of global trade.

Efforts to enhance port performance could involve investing in modern infrastructure, streamlining operational processes, and adopting advanced technologies to improve cargo handling and clearance times. By addressing these issues, Tema and potentially Takoradi ports could significantly improve their standings in future CPPI reports, thereby boosting Ghana’s position in the global maritime industry.

The report, compiled by a team from the World Bank and the Maritime, Trade, and Supply Chain division of S&P Global Market Intelligence, is intended to serve as a reference point for improvement for key stakeholders in the global economy, including national governments, port authorities and operators, development agencies, supranational organizations, various maritime interests, and other public and private stakeholders in trade, logistics, and supply chain services

