The Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Creative Arts Agency, Frank Kwabena Owusu, better known as Franky 5, has categorically stated that he is the one who rebranded gospel legend Nacee.

Speaking as a panellist on The Chat – an entertainment talk show hosted by Ekow Koomson on Channel One TV -formerly Citi TV, Franky 5, while expressing his view on the topic “ Opportunities in the Creative Space”, casually revealed his role in the rebranding of the gospel legend.

According to him, “I was a banker but I had to take a bold decision and enter the creative space… banking was time-consuming… It took all my time. There was so much pressure…Had to make a bold decision to stop banking after working for 13 years … I had recorded my songs but didn’t have the time to listen to my album”.

“Thanks to Nacee… I went to his studio to record and he picked the business ethics I was giving him during a discussion and asked me to quit the banking and work with him…When I stopped banking the first group I picked to put on a business scale and structure them was No Tribe.. that was Nacee and Lord Bondzie. He added

Franky 5 posited that when he took over the reins as Nacee’s manager, he decided to change the spelling of his name.

“When I took the role as Nacee’s manager we needed to rebrand to make the brand a bit refreshingly different. So back in the day it [his name] was spelt ‘Nacy’ so we both agreed to change his name to ‘Nacee’,” he noted.

The Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Creative Arts Agency quickly mentioned that he utilized his banking skills in the creative industry.”That was how I was made to deputise Mark Okraku Mantey at the Creative Arts Council – now the Creative Arts Agency”.

This led to a change in direction for the legendary Gospel musician’s career, accompanied by substantial PR efforts to showcase his diverse talents to the world.

