The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has once again proved its commitment to education in Ghana by donating an ultramodern 6-unit classroom block and a 10-seater restroom facility to Odorgonno Senior High School in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The donation, made in collaboration with the office of Dickson Adomako Kissi, Member of Parliament for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, is expected to supplement the school’s existing inadequate classrooms while also improving the learning environment for students and providing them with the necessary facilities to excel in their studies.

During the handing-over ceremony, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Africa West Area stressed the role of education in individual and community development.

“This day represents a critical milestone in our commitment to providing high-quality education and building a better future for our children. I come before you today as a proud representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, grateful for the opportunity to participate in this outstanding endeavour,” he stated.

The Church of Jesus Christ has consistently contributed to key projects across the country, fostering social, economic, and spiritual well-being, and empowering students.

Flint Ekyem Mensah, Director for Temporal Affairs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, remarked that the new classroom block transcends mere bricks and mortar. It embodies hope, opportunity, and the Church’s unwavering commitment to educating all children.

“Our goal as a Church is to do good. We strive to do that by sharing our love and devotion to Jesus Christ. We hope to share his message of love and hope in all that we do. Our joint efforts will bless the lives of many and will reflect our love for God. Today we are working together to bless His children,” he said.

Dickson Adomako Kissi, Member of Parliament for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, added that the initiatives are intended to complement and bolster the government’s efforts at prioritising education.

“Education has been very important for our president since he has spent considerably in education in terms of both value and money, and that inspired me to start this project with the Church. The skills acquired here will help our students become better citizens and do better for Mother Ghana,” he said.

Patrick Mensah, Headmaster of the school said the facility has come as a great relief and that the school faces countless challenges such as inadequate student dormitory, staff accommodation, classrooms, and science laboratory among many others.

“This commission facility has come in at a time when the school has transitioned to the single track status and comes to solve the overcrowding in the classroom and to provide classroom accommodation for the elective subject. We are going to devote a classroom for science demonstration lessons since the school has no science laboratory lab,” he said.

He also urged the church to consider assisting the school in further establishing its boys ‘ hostel and scientific laboratory.

“I will appeal to the church to take a second look at our two major concerns, the science laboratory and the boys’ dormitory block since the plight of the students who travel long distances to and fro school every day in the school’s attachment area which falls within the Greater Accra, the Central Region and Eastern Region respectively,” he added.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, pledged to address the outstanding school request, aiming to transform teaching and learning to improve access and quality education.

The commissioning was attended by high-profile dignitaries such as the Deputy Director-General, of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena Tandoh; the Regional Director of Education, Stephen Abamfo; Municipal Chief Executive of Ga Central- Ambross Tsegah; Municipal Director of Education, Ga Central, Madam Adisa Tassa; Board Chair of Odorgonno, SHS, Mrs. Addo-Yobo, and Revered chiefs and elders of Sowutoum, among others.