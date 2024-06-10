President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the commissioning of The Law House symbolises the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) strong dedication to upholding the tenets of the rule of law.

President Akufo-Addo said the 10-storey and 2-tier basement parking Law House is one of the many commitments of the NPP government toward improving the justice delivery and defence for the rights of citizens.

As a guest of honour at the commissioning ceremony of The Law House on Monday, June 10, at the Ministries enclave, President Akufo-Addo said it is a testament to the NPP’s commitment toward addressing the accommodation difficulties confronting justice delivery across the country.

He said the building will house the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice in order to create a conducive environment for the administration of justice.

“The completion of The Law House stands as a testament to the NPP government’s commitment to address the age-old office accommodation problem that has plagued the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice for far too long. This state-of-the-art facility will now house the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice to provide a conducive environment for the official administration of the law in our country.”

He added that the building will also lead to an equitable, free, and just society.

“It symbolises our strong dedication to upholding the tenets of the rule of law, which is the bedrock of any thriving democracy. The rule of law ensures that no one is above the law, and that is the concept of equality before the law is respected.

“That justice is administered fairly and impartially under the protection of the rights and freedoms of every citizen. It is the foundation upon which we build an equitable, free, and just society.”

