Over the weekend, the National Theatre witnessed an unprecedented theatrical marvel that left patrons in awe and wonder.

“The Legend of Aku Sika,” directed by the talented Naa Ashorkor with the assistance of Ato Ghartey and George Quaye as part of the National Theatre’s Director-in-Residence program brought forth a groundbreaking production that will be remembered for years to come.

The highlight of the evening was the first-ever live waterfalls on any stage in Ghana and possibly Africa, a spectacle that mesmerized the audience and transported them into a world of magic and enchantment.

Accompanied by a live snake, an awe-inspiring depiction of heaven, and mind-blowing cultural performances, the play showcased the rich tapestry of Ghanaian culture in a breathtakingly colourful display.

The flawless acting of the cast, coupled with the innovative direction and production, created a theatrical experience like no other. This collaboration between Image Bureau, April Communications, and the National Theatre of Ghana has truly set a new standard for theatrical excellence.

Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary production! "The Legend of Aku Sika" staged in honour of the writer, Professor Martin Owusu will run for the last time this weekend on the 8th and 9th of June at 4 pm and 8 pm at the National Theatre.

