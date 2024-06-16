In the dusty streets and humble homes of communities across our nation, a silent storm is brewing. The once-vibrant spirit of grassroots supporters, who tirelessly toiled for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with the hope of ushering in a brighter future, now finds itself weighed down by a heavy, disheartening apathy.

As the 2024 elections loom on the horizon, the cries of these forgotten champions echo through the hearts of many, revealing a painful truth: they have been used and discarded by those they trusted most and served wholeheartedly with the hopes of a better tomorrow…

These grassroots members, the backbone of the NPP’s political machinery, have always believed in the promise of change. They rallied in the sweltering heat, marched through the rain, and knocked on countless doors, all in the name of a shared vision. Their unwavering dedication fueled the party’s ascent to power, filling the corridors of governance with leaders who vowed to transform the nation.

But today, as they look back on the journey, many are left with nothing but shattered dreams and a deep sense of betrayal by the very people they sacrificed for with the anticipation of progress in their lives…

Government appointees, once humble figures and friends among their very own communities, have ascended to positions of influence and power.

Yet, in their climb, they have forgotten the very hands that hoisted them up. These appointees, now basking in the comforts of political privilege, have turned a blind eye to the struggles of their grassroots comrades. The promises of development and prosperity have faded into hollow echoes, replaced by a glaring neglect that cuts deep into the hearts of those who believed in them some few years down the line…

Consider the stories of countless grassroots members who, despite their hard work, continue to languish in poverty. They wake up each day to the same hardships, their lives untouched by the prosperity enjoyed by those they helped elect. The disparity is stark and unforgiving. While government officials indulge in the trappings of office luxurious homes, expensive cars, and exclusive benefits—the grassroots members face a harsh reality where basic needs remain unmet…

In the small village of Aboaso, Kofi, a fervent NPP supporter, spends his days tending to his meagre farm. He recalls the nights spent rallying for change, his voice hoarse from chanting slogans of hope such as “The Battle is the Lord’s, Transforming Lives, Transforming Ghana”.

Today, as he gazes at his barren fields, he wonders if his sacrifices were in vain. His children, still attending a dilapidated school, are a constant reminder of the unfulfilled promises that were supposed to bring better education and opportunities. Kofi’s story is not unique; it mirrors the experiences of many who once stood at the forefront of the political battle, only to be cast aside…

This sense of abandonment has sown the seeds of apathy among the grassroots. The fervour that once ignited their spirits is now a smouldering ember. As the 2024 elections approach, the likelihood of these disillusioned supporters rallying behind the NPP diminishes. They are weary and wary, no longer willing to pour their hearts into a cause that has given them so little in return. The betrayal they feel is palpable, a heavy burden that weighs down their every step…

Yet, amidst this growing apathy, the government appointees continue to press for support, their pleas ringing hollow in the ears of those who have been forsaken. They speak of unity and progress, urging the grassroots to once again rise and vote for the continuation of their governance. But how can they expect loyalty from those they have so deeply wounded? The grassroots members are not blind to the stark contrast between promises made and actions taken. They see the lavish lifestyles and political goodies enjoyed by the few, while their own lives remain unchanged, trapped in a cycle of neglect…

It is a sad but undeniable reality that the very foundation upon which the NPP’s success was built is now crumbling. The grassroots members, the unsung heroes of political campaigns, are awakening to the harsh truth that their efforts have been exploited. They have been used as stepping stones for others to reach greater heights, only to be abandoned once their utility waned…

As we stand on the precipice of the 2024 elections, it is imperative for those in power to recognize the depth of this discontent. The path to redemption lies not in empty rhetoric but in genuine action. Government appointees must reconnect with the grassroots, addressing their needs and fulfilling the promises that were once so fervently made. It is time to mend the broken bonds and restore faith in a political system that has strayed far from its roots…

For the grassroots members, the journey has been long and arduous. Their tears have watered the fields of political ambition, and their voices have echoed through the chambers of power. It is high time they were heard, their sacrifices acknowledged, and their lives transformed. Only then can the NPP hope to rekindle the flames of passion and dedication that once burned so brightly in the hearts of its supporters. Only then can they truly claim to be a government for the people, by the people…

A humble call from a well-known political grassroot leader. Now an Assemblyman…

—–

