The former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has clarified that there’s no bad blood between him and the current National Chairman of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Mr Ampofo lost the party’s internal elections in 2022 to Mr Asiedu Nketia who had served as the General Secretary of the party for 17 years.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face, Mr Ampofo stated that he has a cordial relationship with the new leadership of the party including Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

“I don’t have any problem, I arrived from the US, and I have called all the leading members of the party. I have called the National Chairman, I called the general secretary [Fifi Fiave], and we spoke. When I was in the US, he [Asiedu Nketia] came with the Speaker for a conference, and they called to check up on me. And so, we don’t have any problem at all. I don’t have any problem at all,” he noted.

He expressed his commitment to support the new executives to deliver on their mandate of winning the 2024 general elections.

“The NDC is focused on winning the 2024 elections. I told the journalists when I arrived at the Airport that my coming was to support the efforts of the party. The new executives are doing very well, they are pushing the frontiers of the party.

“The flagbearer [Mahama] is all over the place, he’s working. The atmosphere is ripped for an NDC’s victory. And I believe that all that I can do now is to come and support the good work that is already ongoing,” she said.

He denied claims of plotting the destruction of the party with the National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo.

“I didn’t hear, but if you heard, it’s not true. I have observed him from afar and I think that he’s doing a very great job. The fact that they say he’s my boy, I have mentored a lot of people in the party. There are people at the national executives who passed through my hands. I don’t want to mention names.

“Across the country, I think that I have mentored a lot of people. It is most disingenuous by anybody by any stretch of the imagination to suggest the least that the current Youth Organiser will be doing anything to undermine the party,” he pointed out.

He also mentioned that he has a good relationship with the former president.

“Oh yes, [former] President Mahama and I have come a long way. We entered parliament the same day and were sworn in the same day as MPs…As a former chairman of the party, he would attest that if there was anybody who showed loyalty, commitment, and dedication to his course, maybe it would be second to none.

“If you ask him, he will tell you that I was there 24/7 for him and have worked with him till now. I owe him a lot of gratitude. I communicate with him regularly,” he clarified.

