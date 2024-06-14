The Deputy Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ing. Kwadwo Obeng has rejected calls for a load shedding timetable.

ECG together with GRIDCo on Thursday, June 13, announced a three-week power outage following a shortage of gas supply from Nigeria.

This has prompted Some business owners to call on the ECG to release a load-shedding timetable to enable them to plan for the three weeks.

In an interview with Citi News, some barbers, and tailors expressed the need for a timetable to enable them to plan their operations

“I think that the situation will have some effects on our businesses. There is nothing we can do. It’s only God that we are praying to save us from this. Because we don’t have any solution, I don’t have a generator to work. So, if there is no light, what can I do?

“I just have to sit down and wait till the lights are turned on. If there’s no light, how can I work? I can’t work. And if there is no work, how do you expect me to eat? Or solve my problems?

But speaking at a public forum on addressing the power sector challenges, Ing. Kwadwo Obeng maintained that a scheduled timetable may not be accurate if other faults and maintenance works also occur.

“We’re collaborating with local manufacturers, we’re collaborating with companies that have plants here…there’s more certainty in the amount that needs to be shed, then the utilities can also plan, then we’re definite.

“We know there will be a three-week [challenge], do we even know the quantum, we don’t know the quantum. Without the quantum, how do you even prepare the schedule? There are several factors, having known the quantum, you need to know the duration, there’s an off-peak period, peak period.”

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital