Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has incurred the wrath of Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin for rubbishing the reported choice of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 elections.

Mr Appiah-Kubi on Thursday, June 27, criticised NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the reported selection of Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

“I wouldn’t speak to a majority because we have not been consulted as a caucus for us to state our position. But for me Appiah-Kubi, you can solicit my view on that. If it were up to me to choose, I wouldn’t choose him (Napo). He is not my preference,” the Asante Akim North MP said.

Expressing his disappointment with the outburst of the Asante Akim North MP, Mr Afenyo-Markin told reporters in Parliament on Thursday, June 27 that, as Majority MPs, they all know how running mates are chosen in the party.

“We should all respect party rules. You cannot go out of your way to describe your colleague in a manner that is unacceptable,” he charged.

He urged his colleague Asante Akim North MP to be measured in his language especially, in public.

“We are in this together. There is no perfect person in this world. Let us be measured in the language we use.

“The flagbearer has the confidence of the party and I believe he will use the structures of the party in making his decisions,” he stated.