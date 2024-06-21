Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle has shared his view regarding the copyright issue between Team Eternity Ghana and Hallelujah Voices’ ‘Defe Defe’

The song ‘Defe Defe’ performed by Hallelujah Voices was written by Osuani Afrifa and executively produced by Kwame Mickey for Kaakyire Music Productions. It was released in 2004.

Kwame Mickey, the executive producer for, Hallelujah Voices’ ‘Defe Defe’ accused Team Eternity Ghana of infringing on his copyright by using the ‘Defe Defe’ line in their latest song.

This accusation has sparked debates on social media. While some argue that ‘Defe Defe’ is not an expression created by Hallelujah Voices and therefore cannot be claimed by them, others point out the similarities in the lyrics.

Expressing his view on the cloying matter in an interview on Citi 97.3 FM, Joe Mettle stated,” This is part of the reasons that we are losing a lot of old songs ..because some songs should not die must be recorded… I also understand that permission needs to be done before sampling the songs but you will search and search and won’t find the composer”

“So we are losing a lot of songs.. so with this team Eternity issue they could‘ve solved it amicably because it wasn’t the whole song it was just some part…We are Christians we shouldn’t have let it get to this stage

The ‘Bo nooni’ singer stressed, “My prayer is later when things are settled spits have to be given…and later when it is given I hope the alleluia voice has a way to get the split.”

Joe Mettle will stage his 2024 Praise Reloaded Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 30.

Watch the full interview below