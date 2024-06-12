Tertiary institutions are likely to experience disruptions in teaching and learning activities as three labour unions have announced plans to embark on industrial action effective June 21.

This comes in response to the exclusion of their members from the recent review of the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and related allowances.

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), and Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress (TEWU-TUC), in a statement on Tuesday, June 11, argued that this decision violates the principles of fairness and natural justice.

The unions, representing senior and junior staff members in the university system, feel unfairly excluded from the VMA review, which was granted to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The unions in the statement, explained that they have been advocating for an upward review of the VMA for some time and are demanding immediate inclusion in the recent adjustments.

They have given the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission a deadline of June 21, 2024, to respond to their demands, failing which they will embark on industrial action.

The leadership of the three unions has urged all members to stand firm and demand justice, believing that equal treatment and fair allowances will promote industrial harmony and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of tertiary institutions in Ghana.

“The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) The Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), The Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress (TEWU- TUC) is giving notice to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission of Ghana that we will be compelled to advise ourselves if the Commission fails to rectify the disparity with regards to our members regarding the Vehicle Maintenance

Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances.”

