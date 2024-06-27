Riot police have been deployed and roads blocked around key buildings in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, ahead of further protests expected on Thursday.

Local TV stations have been showing empty streets in the central business district, with many security officers on patrol.

It comes two days after 22 people reportedly lost their lives in protests against tax hikes, during which part of parliament was set alight and police fired live rounds.

The next day, President William Ruto bowed to pressure and said he would withdraw a finance bill containing the unpopular tax proposals that sparked the original protests.

But demonstrators say they plan to gather again in the city centre to mourn those killed in earlier protests.

Some have vowed to stage a march to the president’s official residence, State House.

Other prominent people linked to the protests have been warning against this because of the risk of further violence.

Roads leading to the building have been blocked, with officers turning away some motorists and pedestrians.

In Mombasa, the second-biggest city, it was calm with some people going about their business, a local TV station showed.

But there were some clashes in Migori, in western Kenya, where police lobbed teargas as they engaged with demonstrators.

Crowds of demonstrators gathered in Kisumu, also in the west.