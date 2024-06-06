The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover has warned residents around ECOMOG near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra to refrain from rebuilding structures that were affected by fire on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

A devastating fire swept through the ECOMOG area near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, razing scores of wooden structures to the ground.

The blaze started around 4 PM, leaving many residents scrambling for safety and salvageable belongings.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but its rapid spread suggests that the tightly packed wooden structures and possibly flammable materials stored within may have contributed to the intensity of the blaze.

Local authorities have commenced an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Following the incident, Accra Regional Minister Titus Glover, speaking to Citi FM, ordered residents against rebuilding structures in the affected area.

Mr Glover emphasised the importance of prioritizing safety, citing the risk of another fire breaking out and causing further destruction.

He noted that the area is a national asset, with a GRIDCo power transmission line running through it, and that anyone found rebuilding or residing there will be doing so at their peril.

“This is a national asset, this is a GRIDCo line that is transmitting power all over. So whoever is living here, you live here are to your own peril and we will make sure we drive away everybody from here.

“This is what we’ve instructed from now. We’ll make sure the police are here 24/7. If we see anybody here, we’ll get them arrested.”