The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Agyapa Mercer has opened the four-day Sakeva Transnational Cultural Festival in Sekondi.

Sakeva which means “returning to the past” in Ahanta is on the theme; “Projecting Sekondi-Takoradi through Creative Arts,” and was organised by the European Union’s Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnerships Project being implemented in Sekondi-Takoradi and Palermo, Italy.

The maiden creative arts and culture festival attracted large patronage as there were a lot of colourful cultural displays and creative artworks to see. With over 52 local and European exhibitors, patrons were treated to interesting paintings, sculpture, carvings, textiles, and a variety of local drinks with origins to the Western Region.

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, said the ministry was committed to passing a legislation for the growth of the creative arts sector.

“I observed the overemphasis on Tourism to the neglect of creative arts. It was my understanding also that creative arts creates the content for Tourism. The culture and heritage are conveyed to tourists through creative arts.

“It is for this reason that under my tenure at the Ministry of Tourism, regardless how short or brief I will be in this office, we are assiduously working at ensuring that creative arts get the attention it deserves…A draft LI currently being worked on to operationalise certain provisions of the Creative Arts Act passed in 2020 to give necessary support and funding to the players,” he said.

He further expressed his commitment of ensuring that the Regional Cultural Center is completed before end of his tenure.

Stating the rationale for Sakeva festival, the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, said the festival holds a lot of benefits for the city and its stakeholders.

“The significance of the arts and crafts sector to local economic development in any city cannot be over-emphasised. Sàkeva Festival is not just an event but a conscious effort to develop and promote artworks of local artists, heritage sites and artefacts in the Metropolis.

“The event would serve as a platform to position the visual arts and crafts sector as a pillar for local economic development. It will highlight the critical role the industry plays in creating employment, promoting tourism and the creativity of our artists,” he noted.

While commending the Twin Cities Project team for making the festival possible, the mayor also said the festival has offered the platform for over 50 creative Artists to exhibit their creativity and also receive financial support.

“As part of the maiden event, 52 arts and crafts artists have been supported with a total grant of GH¢238,013.00 to produce innovative artworks inspired by Sekondi-Takoradi for exhibition at this festival and Palermo in Italy…as part of the Assembly’s intervention in the arts and crafts sector, a Technical Team has been constituted to co-create a Marketing Strategy Document for the Sekondi-Takoradi.

“The document is expected to address some of the challenges facing artists, establish effective market linkages with domestic and international buyers, encourage the adoption of new technologies to improve finishing and bridge the linkage between the academia and local artisans to improve production, marketing and research. The Assembly has also taken a firm decision to revamp the Metro Arts and Crafts Gallery into a modern status to attract artworks from all artists for exhibition and sales,” he added.

While calling for support for all stakeholders in the arts and crafts industry, Abdul Mumin Issah further assured that the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly is determined to improve the economic opportunities for the artists.

He added that they will ensure there’s an increase market value and recognition of indigenous arts and crafts, underscoring the need for enhanced collaboration between stakeholders in the arts and craft sector.

He pledged to ensure sustainable growth and development of the arts and craft industry in Sekondi-Takoradi.

The Honorary Councilor of the Ghana-Sicily Business Forum, Francesco Campagna who led a Parlemo delegation to the festival expressed the importance to grow the creative arts sector.

“Arts can help to find the way for the future. We cannot have development without the arts and let’s allow the women to also play a critical role in all of this,” he said.

Campagna further expressed the Palermo Municipality’s commitment to working with Sekondi Takoradi to realise the expectations of the Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project.

The Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah who took time to inspect the beautiful creative artworks on display said the Sakeva festival is critical to reconnecting with the past, expressing support to sustain it.

Mensah further paid tribute to natives of Sekondi-Takoradi for their contributed to the cultural heritage of the region.

The Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia, who chaired the opening of the Sakeva Translational Cultural Festival said the arts festival had come at the right time, bemoaning how the people of Sekondi-Takoradi have left behind their culture and allowed partisan-politics to cloud every aspect of their life.

Nana Nketsia further called for residents of Sekondi-Takoradi to embrace the Sakeva festival and its objectives to grow the metropolis.

Among the many creative arts exhibitors were students’ exhibitors from Takoradi Technical University who also exhibited a variety of creative works. The festival was also a fun field event with a lot of dances and singing as well as the popular Westside masquerade performances.

