From reduced taxes to lower operational costs, the allure of dawn trading has become a pivotal strategy for many, transforming Accra’s bustling trading arenas into vital economic hubs long before sunrise.

An interaction with both traders and buyers who converge for dawn transactions reveals the impact of early trading on local economies.

Alexander Obeng, who hails from Prestea in the Western Region and came to Accra seeking a better life, has been trading at dawn for over three years now. He tells Citi Business News that his very livelihood depends on dawn trading.

“I arrive early because some of my customers are retailers in various markets who also operate in the mornings. Coming in early ensures we can meet their needs promptly. This is what has been fending for us,” he said.

“We don’t arrange any form of payment using this spot. Transactions are conducted informally,” he opined.

Further engagements with some of the traders and buyers accentuated the reasons behind its growing popularity and uncovered the challenges faced by participants in this burgeoning sector.

Emerkson, from neighbouring Nigeria but residing in Ghana for over a decade, says the high cost of shops in the business district made him explore dawn trading.

“The last time I checked the price of a shop around this area was GHS 1500 and even with that the owners were demanding an advance of 5 years. How much is my capital to even afford that price,” he noted.

David Akakpo, who came to purchase footwear for retailing, also told Citi Business News that he came that early in order to beat traffic.

