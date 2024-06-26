The Awutu and Budumburam Traditional Councils in the Central Region have expressed concerns over the lack of compensation for residents whose structures were demolished to facilitate the dualisation of the Kasoa-Winneba section of the Accra – Cape Coast Highway.

This project, initiated by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, aims to address heavy vehicular traffic and frequent accidents on the stretch by expanding it into a dual-carriageway.

However, the traditional leaders bemoan that the government’s delay in compensating the affected residents has subjected them to severe challenges.

They made the concern known during a site visit by members of the Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee.

Kwame Banfo Dzaasehene who spoke on behalf of the traditional councils urged the government to pay attention to the plight of the affected persons.

“People have not been compensated for their demolished buildings causing significant distress. It is unfair that no compensation has been provided. I am glad you visited us to assess the situation firsthand.

“Homes have been affected by the dualisation project, yet no money has been paid to those impacted. What are we to do? We urge the government to pay attention to this matter and provide the necessary compensation.”

