The Bank Hospital is delighted to announce it has incorporated Kowri into its operations.

The Kowri Business platform, which already operates in many pharmacies and clinics nationwide, enables healthcare facilities to collect, reconcile and settle payments, regardless of how patients choose to pay their bills. This allows finance administrators one seamless view of all the organisation’s collections and saves them the arduous task of reconciliation and tracking payments manually.

As an added value for patients, paying for bills and medication via the Kowri app minimises charges and speeds up transactions.

Mr. Claud Hutchful, CEO of Kowri, remarked, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Bank Hospital into our family of healthcare providers. Digitising the customer experience for healthcare facilities is a passion of ours because these institutions provide such crucial services. Any opportunity to make the lives of healthcare professionals and their patients easier is something we are committed to investing in.”

His comments come on the back of the current partnership between Kowri and the Medical Credit Fund [MCF] which offers healthcare facilities around the country who use Kowri, the opportunity to also access working capital for their facilities.

Speaking about working with Kowri, the CFO of the Bank Hospital, Grace Awotwe, said, “We are excited to partner with Kowri on our digital transformation journey. The Kowri platform provides us with a comprehensive view of our collections, regardless of how patients choose to settle their bills, which is exceptionally useful for an establishment like ours.”

The Bank Hospital is the only private hospital in Ghana with International Accreditation for Quality Standards by COHSASA.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Accra’s Cantonment district, this multidisciplinary facility is open to the General Public. Equipped with modern facilities and cutting-edge technology, The Bank Hospital covers 30+ specialties; its services of excellence include Renal Dialysis, OBS & Gynae, General Surgeries, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Urology, and Interventional Cardiology.

For inquiries, call 0302 739 373.

In case of emergency, call the Ambulance & Emergency lines at 0551 444 470 or 0599 211 311.

To find out more about Kowri, please visit www.kowri.app