Twellium Industrial Company Limited, a renowned leader in non-alcoholic beverages, water, biscuit and cake production, triumphed at the 8th Ghana Manufacturing Awards (GMA), securing three prestigious accolades.

The event at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra celebrated the company’s excellence in the manufacturing sector.

Twellium clinched the titles of Best Confectionery Producing Company of the Year for the third consecutive time, Best Mineral Water Company of the Year, and Best Soft Drink Producing Company of the Year. These awards underscore Twellium’s reputation as a beacon of best practices in the industry.

The ceremony, which took place on May 31st, 2024, was organized by Xodus Communications Limited under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in partnership with PayAngel, Kaya, and Graphic Plus. The GMA seeks to honour companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance in stewardship, quality, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and innovation in the manufacturing sector.

Twellium Industrials Limited’s recognition at the GMA highlights its significant contributions to Ghana’s manufacturing industry and the broader economy. The company’s consistent growth and dedication set a benchmark for others in the sector to follow.

Speaking to the media, Marketing Director Ali Ajami expressed profound gratitude to the entire Twellium team and their loyal customers. “These awards demonstrate our unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards,” Ajami stated. “We are thrilled and honoured to receive these accolades. We dedicate them to our cherished customers, whose tremendous support has fueled our growth and success.”

Ajami also highlighted the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, exemplified by the Verna Changing Lives initiative.

Twellium Ghana has firmly established itself as a market leader, known for its credibility and reputation in delivering high-quality products.

As Twellium looks to the future, the company aims to continue its trajectory of innovation and social impact, solidifying its position as a pillar and pride of the Ghanaian manufacturing industry.

About Twellium Ghana

Founded in 2013, Twellium Ghana has rapidly established itself as a leading baking and beverage industry manufacturer.

The company is renowned for its diverse range of high-quality products, including mineral water, soft drinks, and confectioneries. Its flagship brands include Verna Mineral Water, Rush Energy Drink, Bigoo Range of Drinks, and Planet Soft Drinks among others, which have become household names across Ghana.

Twellium’s confectionery line features popular biscuit brands such as McBerry Biscuits, Wafers, Cookies and Cakes, which offer a variety of delicious and nutritious options for consumers

As a company dedicated to corporate social responsibility, Twellium actively engages in initiatives like the Verna Changing Lives campaign, further solidifying its role as a responsible and community-focused leader in the industry.