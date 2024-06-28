Access Bank Ghana Plc and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ghana have renewed their commitment to combating obstetric fistula in Ghana.

During a meeting in Accra, representatives from both organizations discussed their ongoing partnership and strategies to enhance efforts against this debilitating condition.

Globally, about 500,000 women and girls live with fistula, with new cases reported every year. In Ghana, approximately 1,300 cases occur annually.

Oluwaseun David-Akindele, Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management at Access Bank Ghana PLC, emphasized the bank’s dedication to sustainability, particularly in the health sector.

“Today’s visit with the UNFPA underscores our commitment to sustainability in health. We have been at the forefront of the fight against fistula for the last four years and recently joined the Partnership for Elimination of Fistula in Ghana (PEFIG) led by UNFPA and the Office of the First Lady,” he noted.

He added that the bank’s involvement in the fight against fistula began in 2019 with the launch of the “Fist Against Fistula” campaign, in collaboration with their customers. This initiative has facilitated nearly 200 surgeries in Ghana, making Access Bank the largest contributor to fistula surgeries in the country.

Despite this progress, he emphasized that more needs to be done: “We are committed to continuing our efforts until every affected woman is treated and reintegrated into society.”

James Bruce, Executive Director of Wholesale Banking at Access Bank, reiterated the importance of awareness and partnerships in reducing fistula cases.

“Progress has been made through UNFPA, Access Bank, the Ministry of Health, the Fistula Task Force, and the Office of the First Lady. However, we must do more. A healthy community is essential for driving sustainable businesses and economic growth in Ghana,” he said.

Moving forward, the bank plans to increase support for fistula repairs, raise awareness through partnerships, and fundraise for the initiative.

“We are passionate about supporting women and believe that by raising more funds and awareness, we can make a significant impact on the fight against fistula,” he said.

Obstetric fistula results from several factors including protracted childbirth, child marriage, and lack of skilled midwifery or high-quality maternal care.

Dr. Wilfred Ochan, Country Representative for UNFPA Ghana, highlighted the progress and challenges in maternal health services, noting that professional attendance during delivery has increased to 87%, reducing the risk of fistula.

However, he stressed the need for updated data to accurately assess the current situation and address the backlog of unrepaired cases, estimated to be between 7,000 and 12,000.

“Access to maternal health services has improved significantly, with 87% of women now receiving professional care during delivery. This has reduced the risk of fistula, but accurate data is needed to understand the current situation fully,” Dr. Ochan noted.

Dr. Ochan also expressed concern over the estimated 1,300 new cases of fistula per year, with only 60 to 100 cases being repaired annually. This leaves a significant backlog of unrepaired cases, estimated to be between 7,000 and 12,000.

To address this, he emphasised the need to build the capacity of hospitals and health facilities in high-prevalence areas.

“By enhancing the capacity of five key facilities and setting performance targets, we can significantly increase the number of surgeries performed,” he said.

He also proposed a combination of routine services and outreach programs to accelerate the reduction of fistula cases. “If we can perform 1,400 surgeries per year, we can address all new cases and begin to reduce the backlog. This requires a strong partnership with the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders,” he noted.

Through strategic partnerships, increased awareness, and enhanced medical capacity, both organizations aim to make significant strides in eliminating this condition and improving the lives of affected women.

