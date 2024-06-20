The President and Founder of Impact Wave Initiative, Eunice Golloh, has called on African youth to unleash the power within to be stronger, happier and more fearless if they want to overcome their obstacles and achieve their goals.

Power within refers to a person’s sense of self-worth and self-knowledge. It is the capacity to imagine and have hope. It is also the sense of confidence, dignity and self-esteem that comes from gaining awareness of one’s situation and realising the possibility of doing something about it.

She further challenged the youth to unleash the power within to enable them to reach their peak state and create a life of meaning, fulfillment and become unstoppable.

She made the call during the Impact Wave Conference 2024 which took place on Friday 24th May 2024 at the British Council, Ridge – Accra, under the theme “Unleashing the Power in You.”

This year’s edition of the annual conference was attended by hundreds of people ranging from students and aspirational young adults, diplomats, industry captains to leaders of women focused groups.

“Unleashing the power within requires breaking through your fears, your patterns and the limiting beliefs that keep you stuck. I am expecting you all to walk out of this event with new empowering beliefs and the tools to build new habits.”

“Connecting with your fellow youth and some of the dignitaries here, from the successful corporate ladies to the diplomats should inspire you in your life. We also have the mentorship programme and other initiatives to help you to make some key decisions and lasting change in your life,” she said.

Mrs Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, Partner and Global People Leader-Tax and Legal Services at PwC was the keynote speaker at the event.

She shared her unique and inspiring life stories as well as her journey in the corporate world with the participants.

She entreated the participants to focus on building themselves for the task ahead.

“As young people growing into adulthood, it is a perfect time to consider how you can make the most out of your life, achieve your dreams, enjoy your experience, and minimize regrets, if there should even be any.

“This is the time in your life to take some practical steps to help you to shape who and what you become in the future, and you have several leaders who are willing to assist you to make the right decisions and with the support of God,” she emphasised.

The speakers at the event included Mr Immanuel Hamunyela, the Deputy Head of Mission, Namibia High Commission to Ghana; Ms Anelli Amanyanga, 3rd Secretary, Sierra Leone High Commission in Ghana and Private Secretary to the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to Ghana and Dora Mensah, Founder, Fire Brand Global Network.

Other speakers were Apostle Mzimasi Dyule, Published Author, Certified Professional Life Coach, Strategist and Leadership Trainer; James Kwesi Addison, Ghana’s first internationally certified Emotional Intelligence Master Coach and Chief Executive Officer of Addison International, and Bishop Owusu Ansah, an auditor and Co-Founder of Epicuria Ghana, nonprofit organisation focused on grassroots development.

Impact Wave Conference is an annual gathering of accomplished corporate executives, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and aspirational youth to discuss solutions to the everyday challenges the youth and women are confronted with in the real world.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital