The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has called on Ghanaians to demand a change in governance in response to the country’s deepening economic crisis.

In a social media post on Friday, June 21, Mahama criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government for alleged corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement of national resources.

He stated that the current state of affairs has led to a decline in national morale and widespread hopelessness among Ghanaians.

Mahama emphasized the need for a change in leadership and direction, announcing his intention to run for president and promising to restore hope and prosperity to the country.

“Unspeakable corruption, nepotism, brazen theft, waste of national resources, impunity, and general criminality have become the hallmarks of Ghana’s current government.

“With the national spirit sinking to an all-time low and hopelessness engulfing our country, a change in governance and direction is imperative. That is why I have decided to run for office as President.”

