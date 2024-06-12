Chiefs in the Kwabre East Municipality have seized the opportunity of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit to reiterate their calls for improved road infrastructure in the area.

Despite the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) electoral gains in the constituency, the communities in Kwabre East Municipality continue to suffer from poor road conditions.

While the government has initiated road projects in some communities, complaints about bad roads persist.

The Chief of Kenyase, Barima Fredua Agyemang Ababio, appealed to the Vice President to complete the roads from Kenyasi to Mamponten, Kenyasi to Wadie Adwumakase, and the road to Antoa.

“Our road was very bad but we thank God and Allah that finally, the Kenyasi township roads have all been worked on. But I’ll appeal to the Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that when he is elected as the President, he should complete the road from Kenyasi to Mamponten, Kenyasi to Wadie Adwumakase and the road to Antoa.”

Dr Bawumia acknowledged the concerns and assured the government is working to address the challenge. He urged the community to support the NPP in the upcoming elections, promising that the road will be fixed.

“Concerning the roads, I know it’s very important to you that’s why I came to monitor and look at how it will be resolved. I will assure you all that the road will be fixed, hence you all should support us to win the elections.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital