The Upper West Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere has reportedly passed away at his home in Adjringano in Accra on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Tanko Dauda Daniel, the Upper West regional secretary of the NPP, confirmed the sad incident to ChannelOne News, however, he stated that the party is yet to receive official communication from the family.

Dr Kangberee, who died at the age of 76, according to reports has been battling with renal health issues for some time.

The first vice chairman of the NPP in the Upper West Region, Mr Adul-Rahman Aziz, is reportedly expected to assume the role of Chairman of the NPP in the Upper West region following the Chairman’s demise.

In 2022 as the incumbent Upper West Regional chairman of the NPP, he was reelected after beating his main contender, Alhaji Mahama Toyina, by a slim margin contrary to earlier concerns about his defeat.

Dr Kangbere polled 130 votes out of a total of 242 valid votes cast, while his contender, Mr Mahama Toyiba had 112 valid votes.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital