Four people have sustained injuries after violence broke out at the Electoral Commission’s office in Kasoa. One of the injured individuals has been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra due to the severity of his injuries.

The violence occurred around 5 am and involved members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to an eyewitness, the clash erupted over a disagreement regarding the queuing of voters seeking to transfer their votes to the constituency.

During the violence, Ato Koomson son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson was stabbed in his chest and has since been rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Some three members of the NDC were also injured and placed on admission at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

“At around 4:30, we got information that there was a misunderstanding over the seating arrangement at the centre. And so we got there and noticed that the issue was escalating. Ato Koomson the son of MP Hawa Koomson came around and tried to maintain peace but one gentleman from the NDC resisted and decided to attack Ato Koomson instead.

“The police have arrested the gentleman in question and so we will follow up later” Mike Addy constituency secretary for the NPP in Awutu Senya East told Citi News.

A statement from the NDC communication Bureau in Awutu Senya East also condemned the incident while blaming the New Patriotic Party for the troubles.

The statement signed by the constituency Communication officer for the NDC in Awutu Senya East Delali Seworkpor described the incident as yet another instance of aggression, and lawlessness perpetuated by the New Patriotic Party.

The statement further accused the son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson of being behind the violence.

“We are closely monitoring the actions of the police in dealing with the issues. We have noticed with concerns the police decision to take into custody Daniel Techie Mensah the NDC constituency organiser and this action appears selective and raises questions about the impartiality of the police,” portions of the statement read.

Police have since arrested two persons including the constituency organizer of the NDC in connection with the violence.