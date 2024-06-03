The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed all its agents across the country to defy and disregard the Electoral Commission’s (EC) memo to its district officers to deny the presence of party agents in the ongoing vote transfer exercise.

General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, described the EC’s directive as disgusting and outrageous, which he said is “clearly calculated to aid gerrymandering through illegal voter transfers.”

The NDC’s General Secretary in a June 3 statement also accused the EC of colluding with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tint the transparency of the process, which he said must be disregarded.

EC in a memo to its district officers, on Sunday, June 2, directed that agents of political parties must not be allowed access due to violent clashes at some of the transfer centres.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to the violent clashes occurring at some of the District Offices as a result of the Transfer of Votes Exercise.

“Regional Directors are to inform District Officers not to allow Agents of Political Parties to observe the Transfer of Votes Exercise with effect from tomorrow, Monday, June 3, 2024.”

Fifi Kwetey said the insistence on the directive is “in furtherance of the suspected devious and sinister agenda of the Commission to manipulate the processes leading to the 2024 elections” and therefore called for its outright defiance.

“The National Democratic Congress therefore hereby calls on all its agents across the country to defy and disregard this outrageous directive by the Electoral Commission.

“All structures of the party, particularly Regional and Constituency Secretariats, are hereby directed to deploy NDC agents to all district offices of the EC to closely monitor the ongoing voter transfer exercise.”

