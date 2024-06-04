The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) not to allow agents of political parties to observe the ongoing vote transfer exercise.

Mahama, in a Facebook post, said the EC’s decision points to only one reason, which is to collude with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the upcoming December 7 general elections.

“The Electoral Commission’s decision not to allow agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise points to only one reason— the EC’s avowed determination to aid the ruling NPP in stealing the outcome of the 2024 elections.”

In a memo to its district officers on Sunday, June 2, the EC directed that agents of political parties must not be allowed access due to violent clashes at some of the transfer centres.

Mahama in his Facebook post said that the NPP and its leadership are very much aware that the NDC will win the upcoming general elections, which is why it has resorted to an unholy alliance with the EC, disregarding an IPAC decision that he said the unsanctioned decision between the two entities will fail.

“I am not surprised that the NPP and the EC quickly reversed a collective decision taken at an IPAC meeting last week to have political party agents present at the district offices for the transfer exercise.”

“The NPP knows and internally admits that it will lose the 2024 presidential elections. We also know that, as a last resort, it seeks to deploy gerrymandering during this voter transfer period to improve its chances in the parliamentary elections in the erroneous belief that it may rely on that to affect its presidential votes.”



He also alleged that the NPP has a list of constituencies in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions that the NPP is seeking to transfer votes to offset the NDC’s gains.

“We have in our possession a long list of constituencies in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions and selected places in Greater Accra and other regions where the NPP is seeking to transfer thousands of voters from their strongholds to offset the NDC’s gains in constituencies we control.”

