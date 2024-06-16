Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament for Wa West, has issued a call for harmony between the Lassia-Tuolu and Kendeu communities.

The appeal comes in the wake of a tragic incident where three individuals died and several others sustained injuries of varying degrees following a confrontation between the inhabitants of Kendeu and Lassia Tuolu in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region on June 15.

The deaths occurred amid a shootout sparked by a dispute over traditional practices between the opposing groups in the two towns.

Authorities have conducted multiple arrests and have stationed substantial security forces in the vicinity.

In a statement released on June 16, Mr Toobu remarked, “This inter-community disagreement between the good people of Lassia Tuolu and Kendeu that erupted into violent attacks with recorded fatalities on the 15th of June 2024 is unfortunate, to say the least.”

He praised the police, military, and other security bodies for their prompt intervention.

“I am strongly appealing to the feuding parties to give peace a chance. No conflict can be resolved through the use of lethal or non-lethal force. Excessive anger has no place in conflict resolution. Let’s allow cool heads to reign,” he implored.

Mr Toobu offered his condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for a swift recovery for those injured and harmed.

“May this never be repeated anywhere in the district. We love the peaceful co-existence we have enjoyed over the years. Brothers and sisters, if there is any battle to fight, we should unite to fight against poverty, deprivation, ignorance, and under-development.”

He also advised the media and the public to exercise caution to avoid spreading misinformation about the incident and to seek verification from reliable sources before reporting, to avert further conflict.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE MP BELOW

KENDEU AND LASSIA-TUOLU CONFLICT

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen of the media.

I have had friendly encounters with the media in the past three years since assuming office as the Member of Parliament representing the good people of Wa West. Unfortunately, today’s meeting is on a very sad note where lives have been lost in an inter-community conflict.

This inter-community disagreement between the good people of Lassia Tuolu and Kendeu that erupted into violent attacks with recorded fatalities on the 15th of June 2024 is unfortunate, to say the least .

I want to commend the Police, military, and other security agencies in the region for the timely response.

I am strongly appealing to the feuding parties to give peace a chance.

No conflict can be resolved through the use of lethal or non-lethal force. Excessive anger has no place in conflict resolution. Let’s allow cool heads to reign.

My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased persons. I wish the injured and wounded a speedy recovery. May this never be repeated anywhere in the district. We love the peaceful co-existence we have enjoyed over the years.

Brothers and sisters, if there is any battle to fight, we should unite to fight against poverty, deprivation, ignorance, and under-development.

Let me urge you in the media and the general public to be cautious of misinformations regarding this issue and verify facts from the appropriate quarters before publication to prevent escalations.

I also entreat all to support the return of peace between the feuding parties in Lassia-Tuolu and Kendeu.

God bless us all.

Thank you.

Contact:

0244087792

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital