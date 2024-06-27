A group of youth affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) kept vigil at the Walewale Police Station on Wednesday in hopes of protecting ballot boxes containing votes from the constituency’s primary held on January 27, 2024.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, was defeated in the primary by 35-year-old Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru.

Dr. Kabiru polled 345 votes to beat Hajia Zuweira who polled 338 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Hajia Zuweira challenged the declared results at the High Court in Tamale.

The supposed vigilant youth alleged that the NPP’s North East Regional Chairman and Hajia Zuweira were scheming to move the ballot boxes from the police station without the proper structures.

The High Court in Tamale on Monday, June 24, issued an injunction against Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru, barring him from presenting himself as the elected NPP parliamentary candidate for the Walewale.

