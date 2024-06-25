The West African Music and Arts Festival (WAMAFest) celebrated its inaugural edition with a dynamic four-day event.

Held in Accra, Ghana, WAMAFest brought together industry professionals, government officials, and creative sector practitioners from across West Africa and beyond.

The festival kicked off with an opening soirée emphasizing the importance of supporting and nurturing the West African music industry. It showcased the region’s cultural richness and positioned West Africa as a global music powerhouse.

Day two, graced by Ghana’s Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, included panel discussions involving industry experts. The panels explored new sounds, marketing strategies, and the business aspects of art and music. Pan-African collaborations and digital platforms were also key discussion points.

On the third day, master classes educated the next generation and highlighted the importance of establishing robust industry support structures.

The final day focused on the celebration of Juneteenth in Ghana, in partnership with the African American Association of Ghana (AAAG). The Juneteenth Parade, starting at the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre and ending at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC), honored the struggles of African Americans and fostered a sense of community for those returning to Ghana. The climax of WAMAFest was a music celebration in partnership with YFM, hosting a vibrant musical jam featuring rising Ghanaian talents. Dance troupes and musicians representing genres like Dancehall, Hip Hop, and Afrobeats wowed the audience. Established artists EL, Kidi, Efya, Kwaw Kese, and a surprise appearance by Black Sherif added to the energy. Dancers Afronitaaa and Abigail also graced the occasion.

Prof. Jasmine Young, Co-Founder of the West African Music and Arts Festival, expressed gratitude to government officials and industry players. She reiterated WAMAFest’s mission of celebrating West Africa’s cultural heritage, empowering the creative industry, and shaping the future of music and arts in the region.

WAMAFest 2024 served as a valuable platform for cultural exchange, industry discussions, and intellectual property protection, fostering a thriving creative ecosystem.

Distinguished guests included the Second Lady of Ghana, H.E. Samira Bawumia; the Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mr. Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer; the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey; CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman; Creative Arts Agency’s Frank Owusu Kwabena; MUSIGA President Bessa Simons; Deputy Director of Industrial Arts at GEPA, Nelly Spio-Ababio; and Vice President of Global A&R at Warner Recorded Music, Bello.