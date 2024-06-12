The Minority in Parliament has announced its support for the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Bill, pending its presentation to Parliament.

This move aims to dispel speculation that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to cancel the policy if it forms the next government.

Member of Parliament for Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Dr Clement Apaak, in a statement, emphasised that the Minority is not opposed to FSHS and welcomes the proposed bill, which would bind future governments to continue the policy.

He referenced former President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to improving the implementation of FSHS, addressing challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, poor food quality, and erratic academic calendars.

Mr Apaak stated that while the Minority awaits the bill’s details, they support the initiative in principle, aiming to ensure the future of FSHS.

The government is set to present the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill to Parliament in the coming days, aimed at regulating the policy and ensuring its sustainability.

At a Leaders’ Media Briefing on Tuesday, June 11, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, disclosed the information asserting that the bill seeks to make the policy more effective and sustainable, aligning with the aspirations outlined in Chapter 5 of the Constitution.

Find below the statement by the Minority

WE ARE NOT OPPOSED TO A BILL ON FSHS BILL

We are not opposed to FSHS and therefore can not be opposed to a proposed bill to bind future government to it. As John Dramani Mahama noted during his meeting with the national leadership of CHASS on May 8th, 2024, he will work with them and all stakeholders to make FSHS better.

Our Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has indicated time without number that, the FSHS policy is a good policy bedevilled with implementation challenges: inadequate academic and residential infrastructure; inadequate and poor quality food; inadequate furniture; erratic academic calendar, among others. John Dramani Mahama has pledged to address these challenges to make FSHS better.

So, while we wait to see the proposed bill and examine its contents in detail, in principle, we have no challenge supporting a bill seeking to ensure its future.

Dr. Clement Apaak

MP, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member, Education Committee of Parliament.

