The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has issued a rallying cry for Ghanaians to stand against injustice in the country.

This follows her arrest and detention by the Ghana Police Service on Friday, June 7.

Ms Okunor was detained overnight, a move that sparked widespread outrage among NDC members and sympathisers.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, she said she still does not know the reason for her incarceration for close to 16 hours.

She said her interaction with other inmates showed that some Ghanaians are treated unfairly and unjustly.

“I think we just live in a country where people are not being treated fairly and justly. Where I think that people use their political power to oppress the ordinary Ghanaian. I am not saying this because I have been in the picture. I am speaking on behalf of the many Ghanaians who have not been treated fairly. I slept in jail for let’s say 12 to 16 hours.

“I interacted with the inmates and it is a sad country where people will be on remand for two years, where people will be on remand for nine months, where people will be arrested because perhaps the boyfriend was arrested for stealing so the girlfriend becomes an accomplice and till date two years and more they are still sleeping in a cell.”

“It is a sad country. If you don’t have a voice, you cannot speak for yourself. So I think that it is time that we all rise up against the injustice that is happening to the ordinary Ghanaian,” she stated.