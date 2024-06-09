Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sent a strong warning to the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be circumspect as the 2024 general elections approach.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, June 8, after the release of the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, from police custody, General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, said no Ghanaian law was drafted to intimidate or coerce citizens and will therefore not allow any state agency to intimidate sympathisers of the NDC.

He warned that the NDC will continue to fight until the rights of its members are respected.

“The laws of the country are meant for all of us. There should be no discrimination in applying them. We will not be victims of the peace that the country enjoys. Freedom is not free. We will fight for freedom. We will not allow the coercive powers of the state to be used against us.”

Naa Koryoo was detained at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, upon invitation, which angered sympathisers of the NDC who later besieged the premises to demand her release.

The detention attracted wide condemnation including former president John Dramani Mahama.

Others, including Naa Koryoo’s assistant, Delali Sewarkpor, also described the detention as a political persecution being carried out by elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital