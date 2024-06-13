The Minority Caucus in Parliament has indicated that it will push for a dedicated funding source for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the upcoming proposed legislation by the government.

This announcement follows a disclosure by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on Tuesday, June 11, regarding the government’s plans to introduce a bill aimed at sustaining the Free SHS policy.

Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, emphasised that the Minority is committed to thoroughly examining the bill to ensure its longevity and effectiveness.

“Is there going to be any dedicated funding for the free SHS? I will demand that, and that will be my first preoccupation. Because you just don’t come and bring a bill, and then the bill says that no government should change anything about the Free SHS. You cannot do that. It is only the constitution that can make entrenched provisions, but not an act of Parliament, so we will look at all those things when the bill is presented.

Nortsu-Kotoe added that the government is trying to use the policy as a political tool against the NDC, which he said will fail because the Minority will conduct all the necessary probes that need to be done when the bill is brought to Parliament.

“You have six months to leave office, then you are coming to give it [Free SHS] legal backing to tie the hands of any government that will succeed you.

“That is what they want to do. And then thinking that they will use it as a political tool, or that when they brought it to Parliament, NDC opposed it.”

