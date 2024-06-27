Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Minister of Health, has assured staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) that the government will ensure their concerns are addressed.

He made the comments during a tour of health facilities in the Ashanti region.

During the visit, Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of KATH highlighted some of the challenges the facility is facing. These included congestion and a lack of adequate equipment.

In response, the minister acknowledged the issues raised and assured that he would collaborate with the management to address these concerns.

“I think that we have a lot of work to do so that we can quickly operationalise some of the facilities so that we see how it can serve not a marginal role but a significant role in decongesting this place.

“So working together with KATH to address your challenges is in our interest…I want to give you the assurance that we will work speedily to help the retooling,” he stated.

In addition, Dr Boye took the opportunity to inspect the ongoing work at the Komfo Anokye Maternity and Children’s Block, which has a capacity of 506 beds.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital