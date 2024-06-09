The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the docket on the arrest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, is being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General for study and advice.

A statement from the Service indicated that Naa Koryoo was cautioned “on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority” and granted bail along with three others.

Naa Koryoo was detained at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, upon invitation, which angered sympathisers of the NDC who later besieged the premises to demand her release.

According to the police statement, she was arrested for possessing a gun and the stabbing of the son of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson on the dawn of Sunday, June 2, 2024.

One Usman Haruna was arrested in connection with the stabbing and subsequently remanded into police custody to reappear in court on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, warned in a press conference after Naa Koryoo’s release on June 8 that such arrests will not be countenanced in the future.

Below is the full police statement.

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned and subsequently granted bail to three persons who were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region.

Suspect, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor has been cautioned on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority whilst suspects Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed have been cautioned on the offence of possession of firearms without authority.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 6th June 2024, the court remanded into Police custody, to reappear on 19th June, 2024, suspect Usman Haruna for stabbing one person during the disturbances at the office of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Police investigations are ongoing, while the case docket is being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General for study and advice.

