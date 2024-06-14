Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Alfred Tuah-Yeboah says his outfit remains unfazed by the High Court’s decision to admit into evidence the audio recording between Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance trial and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The court says the recording may come in handy in the cause of the case.

Though the AG’s office opposed the admission of the tape, it says it is unperturbed about it.

Speaking to the media after proceedings on Thursday, June 13, Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, indicated that “in terms of the content [of the audio], we are not minded by that, because it is something that is in the public domain but as to whether you can tender a recorded audio, it is something that we don’t want to test.”

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, the presiding judge in the ongoing ambulance procurement case, on Thursday, June 13, admitted the audio recording involving the Attorney-General and businessman, Richard Jakpa into evidence.

According to her, the reasons for admitting the recording during the mistrial application on June 6, 2024, still apply.

She noted that the audio has been admitted in the interest of fairness since any electronic evidence by the prosecution would have been allowed.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital