The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that it has commenced investigations into the alleged abandonment of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

Rumours of the act went rife on Thursday, June 13, with a video in circulation purportedly showing a woman wrapped in sheets and left in a bush.

Social media users alleged that the woman was dumped in the bush by an ambulance of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

A statement signed by GHS’ Director-General, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, on Friday, June 14, said investigations have commenced to “establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in line with the existing practices in the public service to enable it to take appropriate action(s).”

The statement further urged patience while attempts are made to authenticate the incident.

Below is the full statement.

RE: PATIENT ALLEGEDLY ABANDONED IN A BUSH AT GOMOA OJOBI

The attention of leadership of the Ghana Health Service has been drawn to a media story about a patient allegedly abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region. According to the story, it is alleged that the said patient was on admission at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba and after her relatives had failed to show up, she was conveyed in the hospital’s ambulance and left in a wheelchair at Ojobi where she claimed to be her hometown, and was later found dead.

The Service upon receiving this disturbing news, has initiated investigations into the matter to establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in line with the existing practices in the public service to enable it take appropriate action(s).

The Service wishes to appeal to the general public to be patient as anyone found to be connected with this unfortunate incident will be severely dealt in accordance with provisions of the Service’s Code of Conduct.

