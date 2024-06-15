The Medical Director of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital has been temporarily relieved of his duties pending an investigation by a committee established by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This inquiry follows allegations of the abandonment of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

Rumours of the act went rife on Thursday, June 13, with a video in circulation purportedly showing a woman wrapped in sheets and left in a bush.

Social media users alleged that the woman was dumped in the bush by an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

A statement signed by The GHS’ Director-General, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye in a letter updating the Minister of Health on the incident on Friday, June 14, said the service’s move was “to ensure credibility and unfettered access to all relevant information, the Medical Director has temporarily been relieved of his post pending the outcome of the investigation.”

He assured that the appropriate action would be taken at the end of the enquiry to ensure that any persons connected with the unfortunate incident were brought to book.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigita