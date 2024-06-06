In commemoration of World Environment Day, Absa Bank, in partnership with Ecozoil, on June 5, 2024, embarked on an environmental sustainability initiative.

The activity included planting two hundred coconut trees and a clean-up exercise at Bortianor Beach in Accra.

The partners aim to enhance the visibility of Absa’s commitment to environmental sustainability and positive social change, showcasing the bank’s role as an active force for good in the community.

The Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director of Absa Bank Ghana Limited, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, emphasised the bank’s dedication to environmental protection initiatives in an interview with ChannelOne News.

She said, “At Absa Bank, we take sustainability issues seriously. It is extremely strategic for us. We are bankers, but because we want to invest in supporting our environment and Ecozoil is an expert in that, we partnered with them to make an impact in the communities. That is why our Absa colleagues are here volunteering their man hours to help plant 200 coconut trees.”

She disclosed their plans of planting 10,000 trees across various locations.

She also indicated that Absa is engaging colleagues and community members in sustainability education.

“This is a starting point. We actually hope to plant 10,000 trees. And we are also having sessions with colleagues and community members for them to understand how to live sustainably,” she added.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Ecozoil, Abitha Odame-Nyartey, called on stakeholders to contribute to their efforts in ensuring clean beaches across the country.

She noted that the authorities at Bortianor Beach have taken ownership of the beach’s cleanliness, setting an example for other communities.

“Bortianor Beach is one of the cleanest beaches in Accra because the traditional authorities have taken the initiative to clean the beaches. Unlike other beaches in Accra characterized by filth, you don’t see that here. We are calling on other communities to rise and support private entities like Absa and Ecozoil to ensure clean beaches,” Odame-Nyartey stated.

She also mentioned that Ecozoil will take full responsibility for maintaining the trees until they reach a self-sustaining age, benefiting both the environment and the community.

Celebrated on June 5 every year, World Environment Day raises awareness, mobilises action, and promotes environmental sustainability.

This year’s theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” inspires individuals and communities to make changes, fostering a sense of urgency and addressing environmental challenges for a sustainable future.

