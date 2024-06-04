The Greater Accra House of Chiefs has urged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to remain true to his calm and humble personality.

According to the House of Chiefs, these traits are essential qualities for a leader and will serve him well as President of Ghana.

Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of Nungua and Acting President of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs, made these remarks during a meeting with Dr. Bawumia on Tuesday, June 4, as part of the NPP flagbearer’s nationwide engagement with key stakeholders.

He emphasized that Dr. Bawumia’s personality is well-suited for leadership, noting that one does not need to resort to violence or radical behavior to be an effective leader.

The meeting between the Greater Accra House of Chiefs and Dr. Bawumia was an opportunity for the two parties to discuss issues of mutual interest and national importance.

The House of Chiefs commended Dr. Bawumia for his leadership qualities and encouraged him to continue exhibiting the traits that have endeared him to many Ghanaians.

“As we gather here to listen to His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on what his leadership vision is or will be, should the electorates vote for him to become the next President of Ghana, it is our firm belief that someday if we measure your words now vis-à-vis your actions, decisions, and conducts, later when you become the President, you will score higher, compared to what we’ve had or seen in the past.”

“There have been some rumours circulating around in the media, and even from your political party, that Dr Bawumia will be a pushover, even when he becomes the President. We dare to make a wild guess on why they think so: It is because of your calm, gentle and polite disposition,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia thanked the Greater Accra House of Chiefs for their kind words and assured them that he would continue to uphold the values of humility, calmness, and inclusivity in his pursuit of the presidency.

He also sought the wisdom and guidance of the chiefs in his quest to lead Ghana forward.

The endorsement of Dr. Bawumia by the Greater Accra House of Chiefs is a significant boost to his presidential ambitions.