The #DumsorMustStop protesters have gathered at the main gate of the University of Ghana, waiting to commence their vigil.

The vigil is expected to proceed from the University of Ghana to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, where the organisers will deliver a statement.

Actress Yvonne Nelson posted on social media her resolve to embark on the protest even if the turnout is low.

About thirty police personnel have been deployed to take charge of the protest despite earlier attempts to thwart it over disagreements on the location.

The actress insists her resolve to proceed with the vigil is a result of the ongoing power cuts that she said the government continues to deny and take responsibility for.

“The light is not stable even in my house. Two days ago, I was going for an interview and the light went off when I was dressing up. And I have a friend at Kasoa and her light is off five times a week, so if they want us to keep silent, then it is a sad day for Ghana.”

Yvonne Nelson added that she was triggered by a video from the Tema General Hospital about an alleged power outage that caused the death of a baby.

“I saw a video of Tema General Hospital’s blackout and I felt it could happen to me, so I was triggered by the video and I went on social media and started tweeting about dumsor and I have always tweeted about dumsor but this is the time I am going off social media to get on the streets and organise a vigil.”

