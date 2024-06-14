Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has donated 20 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and 10 desktop computers to the Ho Technical University (HTU).

The donation follows a long-standing relationship between the Bank and the two institutions and forms part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility of giving back and positively impacting lives in the communities in which it operates.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo who led the Bank’s delegation at the donation to KNUST said the gesture aligns with the Bank’s commitment to advancing ICT education in institutions.

He said the initiative was anchored on the Bank’s three pillars of People, Technology and Service and a mission of continuing to invest in the best people, technology and environment.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo pledged to strengthen and foster an even more robust relationship with the university. He emphasized that this commitment reflects the Bank’s broader strategy of fostering educational partnerships to drive innovation and academic excellence. By integrating advanced technological solutions and providing continuous support, the Bank aims to create a collaborative ecosystem that benefits both the institution and the broader community.

He noted that such partnerships were crucial for equipping the next generation with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world. This initiative not only underscores the Bank’s dedication to corporate social responsibility but also its vision to be a catalyst for positive change in the education sector.

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Dickson, in her remarks said the donation from Zenith Bank was timely because it had come at a time when many students need laptops to aid their learning.

“We have had many students apply for laptops on the school’s online request portal and the students are waiting to have their requests honoured, so this donation is very timely, and we would ensure that the students get these laptops for learning,” she said.

At Ho Technical University, Divisional Head at Zenith Bank Ghana, Mr. James Wiafe Akenten, who led the Bank’s delegation reiterated the Bank’s unflinching support towards the advancement of the University and Information Technology. He cited other support extended to the university by the Bank, such as the Bank’s existing awards scheme for the Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology which he said was evident of the Bank’s interest in aiding with the advancement of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga on receiving the computers commended Zenith Bank’s consistent support to the University.

He added that the Bank’s support for the annual Best Graduating Student award at the institution’s congregation and the donation of the computers would ensure much stronger collaborations and mutually beneficial initiatives between the University and the Bank.

The Vice-Chancellor assured the Bank that the computers would benefit the student population. “The donated computers would immediately be deployed to the University’s E-library to enhance the existing library infrastructure,” he said.

The Universities expressed their gratitude to the Bank for the kind gesture done and pledged to enhance the quality of education with the items donated.

About Zenith

Zenith Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s strongest and largest banks by market capitalization, profitability and total assets and headquartered in Nigeria, with a presence in other West African Countries, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Since its inception, Zenith Bank Ghana has differentiated itself from the competition by satisfying the changing needs and demands of customers through the deployment of cutting-edge ICT, employment of the best human capital in the industry and a firm commitment to first-class customer service delivery.

The Bank’s mission, “To continue to invest in the best people, technology, and environment to underscore our commitment to achieving customer enthusiasm,” is its driving force of all its initiatives.

The Bank is a member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme.