In demonstrating its commitment towards celebrating academic excellence, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has signed a contract with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to sponsor the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate award for the next five years.

Before the signing of the new agreement, which spans 2024 to 2028, the Bank sponsored the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate award for the years, 2020, 2021 and 2022; presenting each winner with a laptop and a cash prize of GH¢30,000.

At the 2023 awards ceremony held at the National Theatre in Accra, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, Mr. Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo, presented the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate, Leonard Kofi Marton Amo-Kodieh, a former student of the St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani, with a laptop and cash prize of GH¢30,000 for his exceptional performance in the WASSCE; scoring straight ‘A1’s in all subjects.

Mr. Amo-Kodieh, currently studying Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), also received a plaque and desktop computer for his alma mater, St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani.

The second Best WASSCE Candidate award went to Dzandu Selorm, a former student of the Labone Senior High School and currently studying Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He received a certificate, cash prize, a laptop as well as a plaque and desktop computer for his alma mater, Labone Senior High School in Accra.

Another former student of the St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani, Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi, took the third Best WASSCE Candidate award receiving a cash prize, laptop, and certificate. His alma mater, St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani also received a plaque and a desktop computer.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo said the sponsorship of the award forms part of Zenith Bank Ghana’s commitment of investing in education.

“We believe in investing in the future leaders of the country by recognizing and rewarding academic excellence. This sponsorship reflects our dedication to supporting the educational achievements of young individuals, ensuring they have the encouragement and resources needed to succeed,” he said.

He indicated that by recognising and rewarding academic excellence, the Bank believes it will not only encourage students to strive for greatness but also help build a brighter future for the country.

“This sponsorship underscores the Bank’s mission of investing in the best people while fostering educational achievement, promoting lifelong learning, and supporting the aspirations of young scholars,” he added.

The Head of the National Office of the West African Examinations Council, Mrs Wendy Addy-Lamptey, expressed WAEC’s appreciation for the Bank’s sponsorship of the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate award for a 5-year period, adding that all three candidates from Ghana also swept all the awards at the International Excellence Awards for WASSCE (SC) held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, also congratulated the students for their exceptional performance in the WASSCE. He highlighted the government’s investments in education at the secondary school level which has contributed significantly to improving WASSCE results over the years.