The way has been cleared for the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to endorse Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO as the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the December 7 elections.

This follows the completion of the necessary consultations by the flagbearer, which saw the acceptance of Dr Opoku Prempeh by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP Majority in Parliament.

Ahead of the presentation of his running mate to the party’s National Council, Dr Bawumia, on Sunday evening, met with Dr Opoku Prempeh and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, commonly referred to as Chairman Wontumi, to iron out the differences between the two, and strategise for the way forward.

Majority caucus in full support

On Friday, June 28, 2024, Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, confirmed that the caucus is in full support of Dr Bawumia’s choice of Napo as his running mate.

He disclosed that the leadership of the Majority met with Dr Bawumia to discuss his choice of running mate.

Speaking to Citi FM, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the party’s national council will soon meet to finalise the decision.

“Yes, the leader of our party and flagbearer met with the leadership of Parliament and had an extensive engagement with us, regarding the way forward for the party going into the 2024 elections.

“The conclusion was that our respected colleague, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh is his choice for running mate. And that is normally the practice, and out of respect, the caucus would have to be informed and engaged about the decision,” he said.

He added: “After, I proceeded and engaged the caucus, and so far, the feedback has been positive. The generality of the caucus members is in support of his choice. What it is, is that for it to become official or confirmed, there’s going to be a national council meeting.

“From what he tells us, it appears that there’s going to be a general consensus on that and that will be no problem. We also enquired from him, about the views of the President on it, and it was very positive.

“So, this means that the various organs have been engaged with the information and that everything is set for our brother, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to join him to hold the flag of the party for the 2024 elections.”