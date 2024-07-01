Development Bank Ghana (DBG), in collaboration with the Childlift Aid Foundation, has launched a free mass school deworming exercise in the Asene Manso Akroso District Assembly (AMADA) of the Eastern Region.

This project, which aims to meet SDG Goal 3 on good health and well-being, is a joint effort with the education directorate, health directorate, social welfare, and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Mrs. Barbara Anawonu Wricketts, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Development Bank Ghana, explained that this initiative is part of the bank’s efforts to support women and children in rural communities. She further reiterated the bank’s commitment to the health and well-being of children, who are the future of our community. She noted that the foundation’s annual deworming exercise typically reaches only about 1,000 children, but with the bank’s support, the project has already reached 4,000 children.

Mr. Osei Bawuah Steward, Senior Operations Officer of Childlift Aid Foundation, stated that this initiative supports children in rural communities in education, health, and other areas to improve their lives. The project aims to prevent diseases caused by worms and ensure that every child in the district is dewormed. The foundation targets deworming over 4,000 children in this exercise, with a long-term goal of deworming over 5 million children by 2030.

Mr. Stephen Boakye, District Disease Control Officer, emphasized the importance of deworming every three months, citing records that show 1,759 children in the district suffered from worm-related diseases in 2023. He advised parents to keep their children clean to prevent worm infestations.

Mr. George Kwame Somuah, Director of Education for the district, highlighted the importance of deworming for school children, as worm infestations can hinder concentration and learning. He praised the collaborative effort and encouraged parents to support the exercise.

As a closing remark, Development Bank Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring this project is continued annually to reach a wider number of children.