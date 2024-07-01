Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has warned that recent events in Kenya must serve as a wake-up call to Ghanaian leaders especially as the country prepares towards a crucial election on December 7.

The Speaker said the situation in Kenya is not too different from Ghana’s and urged leaders including Members of Parliament not to take things for granted in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

Mr Bagbin said he has reached out to key stakeholders including chairpersons of the Electoral Commission and the National Commission for Civic Education, traditional authorities, and the Chief Justice and will engage with President Akufo-Addo as part of efforts to ensure a violent-free electoral process.

Speaking during an engagement with journalists in Kumasi, Bagbin emphasised the need for preemptive measures to be taken to safeguard Ghana’s democracy ahead of the 2024 elections.

“People sometimes take so many things for granted including my colleagues in Parliament but we all can bear witness that what happened in Kenya is now in Tanzania it could be in Ghana and I am not saying it will be in Ghana.

“We are not different from our brothers and sisters in Kenya and so we have to take preemptive measures to prevent that from happening and so we must do all we can to make sure that the right person that Ghanaians want to lead the country, leads the country and so in this matter, I will do all I can so that nobody reads partisanship in whatever I do.”

