The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the general public against the food they consume amidst a recent surge in food adulteration by some individuals.

This follows Channel One News’ engagement with some traders at the Agbobloshie market which led to shocking discoveries about several additives people add to foods and oils that they sell.

For instance, a staple like palm oil may appear more reddish than usual due to the addition of Sudan IV dye.

Powdered pepper has also become part of this adulteration trend, with other substances being mixed to enhance its colour or increase its quantity.

Rakiatu Mohammed, a trader who sells powdered pepper, confirmed the issue to Channel One News, citing several methods people employ to adulterate powdered pepper.

“We have a lot on our market here. Some use the pepper seeds and colour to mix the powder to make it reddish. Others grind pepper with pear leaves. Some traders at the Nima Market also add gari to the pepper. Just to increase the quantity because pepper is now expensive. The original pepper is neither very red nor white. It should be brownish,” she said.

Roderick Daddey-Adjei, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), urged Ghanaians to be cautious about the food they consume, as food safety is everybody’s business.

“You go into the Public Health Act 851, and there is a section that deals with food adulteration and food fraud. I think you even heard about plastic rice. There are myths that do come up. Ghanaians need to start taking control of things for themselves and stop blaming people.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital