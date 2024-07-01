Government secured GHS 2.99 billion from the treasury bills market at its last auction surpassing its target of GHS 2.65 billion.

This oversubscription was achieved as interest rates remained stable on the yield curve.

It signals a slight rebound in the demand for the short term instrument.

Majority of the bids came from the 91-day T-bills. GHS 2.36 billion was tendered. The uptake was the same.

GHS 573 million was tendered for the 182-day bill. All the bids were accepted.

For the 364-day bill, GHS 64 million was tendered and all was taken.

Interest rates for all tenors remained the same.

The three-month bill stayed at 24.87%. That of the six months and one year T-Bills stayed at 26.8 and 27.78 % respectively.