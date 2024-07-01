Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cast doubt on the promise by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama to maintain the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy introduced by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

Since its inception, the Free SHS programme has offered free education to Senior High School students across the country.

Nana Boakye, popularly known as ‘Nana B’ in an interview on Peace FM expressed his scepticism about Mahama’s commitment to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

“Former President Mahama doesn’t like Free SHS and clearly when they come, they will cancel it. Their (NDC) behaviour and actions show they are against Free SHS.”

“If you have observed them, anytime they have the opportunity, they have never highlighted the positives. Every day it is the negatives.”

Nana B stressed that NDC MPs are jittery about the Free SHS bill which is yet to be presented to Parliament and called on Ghanaians not to vote for Mr Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

“When you listen to the NDC MPs, you will see they are very jittery. We plead with you, Ghanaians, to know that Mr. John Dramani Mahama will cancel the Free SHS if he comes back. He does not believe in it. His actions, utterances and behaviour are proof of his hatred for the policy.

“Ghanaians must know clearly the character of John Dramani Mahama; he’s been President before and he was against Free SHS.

He never liked it. He said he won’t put his money into it. Vote against him. We want someone who will protect it; a party that is prepared to safeguard the Free SHS legacy,” he said.

